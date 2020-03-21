|
Connie L. Scrivens
Seven Valleys - Connie L. (Naill) Scrivens, 61, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was the wife of George F. Scrivens, Jr. to whom she was married for 43 years. Connie was a 10-year cancer survivor and fought hard through those 10 years. She never complained and never let cancer stop her from living her best life.
Connie was born on July 30, 1958 in York, PA to Marlet and Helen (Stine) Naill. She grew up in York, PA and graduated from West York High School in 1976 where she was a member of the track team. She also completed courses and became a certified dental assistant. She retired from Dentsply. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved being a grandmother; her grandchildren were her pride and joy in life. Connie loved to travel, going camping, taking trips to the beach and playing the piano. She was a member of the Madison Avenue Church of the Brethren and an active participant in the cancer support group through Dr. Hirsh.
In addition to her husband and parents, Connie is survived by 2 daughters: Christina Paragon and Jessianne Cornbower; a sister, Karen Spadafora and the late James Phillips; 2 brothers: Perry Naill and wife Beth Kelbaugh and Harry Naill and wife Michelle; 6 grandchildren, Tyler, Hailey, Alita, Teagan, Diezel and Lysone; and 19 nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 AM Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Madison Avenue Church of the Brethren, 645 Madison Avenue, York, PA 17404. A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 AM at the church. Due to the recent health concerns, visitation will be monitored to allow the appropriate number of people in the viewing area at one time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Connie's honor can be made to Madison Avenue Church of the Brethren or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141 New York, NY 10087-2141.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020