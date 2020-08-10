Connie M. GoerlitzYork - Connie Mae (Spahr) Goerlitz passed away in York, PA on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 65.She was born in Carlisle, PA on December 24 and was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School though she attended Cumberland Valley School District as well and was in the vo-tech nursing program.She is preceded in death by her grandson, Isaiah A. Eckert, mother Lois A. (Line) Fry and father William H. ("Pete") Spahr.She is survived by: her sisters, Cynthia A. Tallariti of Grapeview, WA and Cathy L. Shoafstall of Newville, PA; her children, Rebecca E. Spahr, Carla M. Goerlitz, Ellen M. Eckert, Cody L. Eckert, Dallas A.W. Eckert and Austin O. Eckert; two granddaughters, Laci and Kelsey; and four grandsons, Donavan, Jordan, Elijah and Logan.Connie enjoyed training, riding and showing horses since she was teenager, was involved with the Cumberland County 4-H Horse Club and was also a riding instructor. She enjoyed gardening and training her Dobermans. Connie was an excellent cook and baker and looked forward to hosting her family for holiday meals. Her children wish her peace and are grateful for her gift of life.