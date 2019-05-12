Services
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
York, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
York, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
York, PA
Red Lion - Connie R. Fuhrman, 71, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at York Hospital.

Connie was born in Hanover, August 1, 1947, daughter of the late Luther W. and Lydian A. (Rohrbaugh) Fuhrman.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, York. She was involved in many things with Shadow Fax, attended the White Rose Senior Center, and enjoyed shopping.

She is survived by two siblings, Gary L. Fuhrman and his wife, Marzella of Dillsburg and Brenda L. Messinger and her husband, Mike of Dover; numerous nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry L. Fuhrman.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, York. Viewings will be Monday evening, May 13, from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, from 10-11 a.m. Officiating will be her pastor, Greg Wahlberg. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York. At the family's request, they would like to ask everyone to wear bright colorful clothing, they were her favorite.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2740 Roosevelt Ave., York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019
