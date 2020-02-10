|
Connie R. Sharnetzka
York - Connie R. Sharnetzka, 76, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York with her pastor, The Rev. Doug Friant officiating. A visitation will be held from 9-10:00 AM Monday at the Funeral Chapel.
Born November 2, 1943 in York, a daughter of the late Preston C. and June E. (Shearer) Sharnetzka, she was a 1961 graduate of Dallastown Area High School. Over the years, Connie had worked at Blue Bird Silk Mill, Anaconda Continental Wire & Cable and Penn-Mar Human Services. She was a member of Stewartstown Presbyterian Church and was an avid animal lover who spent her days feeding the squirrels and cats around her home. Connie had a heart of gold and truly cherished helping and spending time with her entire family.
Connie is survived by two daughters, Robin L. Sharnetzka of York and Stacey J. Blouse and her wife Lisa Charron of New Bedford, Mass.; two granddaughters, Christine Thomas and Stephanie Myers; 11 great grandchildren; a brother, C. Scott Sharnetzka and wife Sandra of Fawn Grove; three sisters, Vicki J. Myers of Spring Grove, Wendy L. Neff and husband Phil of Jacobus and Kimberly S. Miller and husband Dave of Hellam; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Nancy Barbour of York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2951 Whiteford Rd., Suite 304, York, PA 17402 or at
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020