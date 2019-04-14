Constance Haller



York - Constance B. "Connie" (Shue) Haller, age 77, passed away on April 12, 2019 at Manor care South in York.



Connie was born in Spring Grove and was the daughter of the late Willard R. and Eloise I. (Sterner) Shue. She graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1960 and was a 1961 graduate of Coronet Beauty School in York. She worked at Stillman Beauty Salon from 1961-1965, Paul of 5th Ave. in York, and Pats Beauty Salon in Shiloh. She was the owner operator of Connie's House of Beauty in West York in the late 1960's and early 1970's and was also employed at SSC/Honeywell in York from where she retired in 2002. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion UCC in Spring Grove and a member of the AARP. She organized the "Girls Club" in 1997; which consisted of female members of her high school graduating class. She enjoyed collecting angels, circle word puzzles, touring Washington DC and getting together with friends. Once you became her friend you remained her friend for life.



She is survived by her daughter Stacey Madison of Spring Grove; her son Brent Haller of Spanish Fort AL; 5 grandchildren, 1 step-grandson and 1 great grandchild. She was predeceased by her brother D. Randall Shue and her former husband Robert B. Haller.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Rev. Dr. Larry Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mt. Zion UCC, 12 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362.



