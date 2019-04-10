|
Constance M. Druck
Wrightsville - Constance M. (Kauffman) Druck, 84, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at York Hospital with her children by her side. She was the wife of the late F. Eugene Druck, to whom she was married for 57 years before his passing in 2010.
Born on April 16, 1934 in Chanceford Township, she was a daughter of the late Clyde R. and Ella N. (Boyd) Kauffman. She worked at Autokraft Box Corporation before retiring in 1996. She was a member of Guinston United Presbyterian Church and the York County Fiddlers.
Constance is survived by five children, Connie Pyle, Chris Druck and wife, Susan, Keith Druck and wife, Cheryl, Genia Grove and husband, Ron, and Kitty Sprenkle; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, and a sister, Shelby Almoney. She is preceded in death by six brothers, Charles, Dean, Donald, Ralph, Robert and Larry Kauffman, and two sisters, Audrey Markel and Beulah Axe.
A Celebration of Life Tribute service will be at 2 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Reverend James Shuler. A viewing will be from 1-2 pm, prior to the service. Burial will be at Guinston United Presbyterian Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019