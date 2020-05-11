|
Constance "Connie" Marie (Schintz) Tassia
Constance "Connie" Marie (Schintz) Tassia, age 77, died peacefully on May 7th, 2020, in Warwick, RI. Connie is survived by her son, Samuel James Tassia, of Pawtucket RI; her daughter Christine Louise Tassia alongside husband, Christopher Schluntz, of Belmont MA; her sister Louise Schintz Nelson and brother in law Bob Nelson, of Lakeside, OR; her sister in law, Carol Schintz of York, PA and nieces Ann & Kathy, and nephew James. She is preceded in death by her daughter Shin-Ae Tassia, of Hope Valley RI and her brother William Schintz, of York PA, and nephew Zackery of Lakeside, OR.
At this time services will be delayed and planned for a later date in York, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020