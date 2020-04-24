|
|
Consuelo S. Aran
York - Consuelo S. Aran, 86, entered into rest April 22, 2020 at York Hospital. Born on November 26, 1933 to the late Julio and Magarita (Velez) Aran.
She was the beloved mother of Albert A. Pando, Denise Lebron, Ruben H. Rivera, Ana Rivera, Rosie Santiago; and is survived by her loving extended family.
Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the
arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020