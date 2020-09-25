1/1
Cordelia L. Wolfe
Cordelia L. Wolfe

Seven Valleys - Cordelia L. (Kline) Wolfe, 65, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Tommy L. Wolfe. The couple celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on August 4th.

A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. A funeral service will be held graveside at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Giesey Memorial Cemetery behind St. Paul's U.C.C., 161 S. Main St., Shrewsbury, with Pastor Martha Boyer officiating. Please bring a lawn chair for the service. The funeral service will also be live streamed at Heffner's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heffnertributes/

Born on November 22, 1954 in York, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Caroline (Redding) Kline. Cordelia was a 1973 graduate of Dallastown High School.

Mrs. Wolfe was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in Shrewsbury.

Cordelia enjoyed her time working in the bakery at Brown's Orchard & Farm Market and Millers Plant Farm, where she retired from. In her spare time, she loved to shop and bake.

Along with her husband, Tom, Cordelia leaves her son, Judd Wolfe of Shiloh; daughter, Jennifer Bellman and her husband, Louis of Stewartstown; four grandchildren, Ashlyn Bellman, Stella Wolfe, Wesley Wolfe and Maxwell Wolfe; brother, Carl Kline, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Seven Valleys; and sister, Margaret Keener and her husband, Galen of Seven Valleys.

Memorial contributions may be made to H.O.P.E., Hope & Support for Cancer Families & Patients, P.O. Box 279, Stewartstown, PA 17363.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
SEP
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Giesey Memorial Cemetery, behind St. Paul's U.C.C.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
