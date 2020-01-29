|
Corey E. Markle
Dover - Corey E. Markle, 45, died January 28, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.
Corey was born on March 27, 1974 in York and was a son of Lynn R. and Gloria A. (Stine) Markle of Dover.
He graduated from Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 and was employed as a Cart Associate at Wal-Mart in West York for over 24 years.
He participated and was active in the Special Olympics. He was recognized by the Pennsylvania Special Olympics and inducted into the organizations Hall of Fame in August 2019. He participated in 12 of the 15 sporting events offered by the York County Special Olympics, including; alpine skiing, basketball, bowling, figure skating, floor hockey, kayaking, roller skating, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball. In 1994 his team won a gold medal in soccer in the USA Special Olympics and in 1995 he was awarded the male athlete of the year by the PA Special Olympics.
Corey was a member of St. Jacob's UCC Church in York New Salem and was also an avid Penn State Football fan.
Besides his parents, he also leaves a brother Brett A. Markle and his wife Rebecca of Elizabethtown and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Jacob's United Church of Christ, 100 East George Street, York New Salem, with his pastor Rev. Rick Stuempfle, officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 AM Saturday February 15th at the church. Please dress casual or wear something Penn State for the service. There will be no viewing and private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The family requests no flowers and that memorial contributions be made to Special Olympics York County, P.O. Box 333, Dover, Pa 17315 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to St. Jacob's UCC Church (memo Building Fund) P.O. Box 111, York New Salem, PA 17371.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020