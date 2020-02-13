|
Corey E. Markle
Dover - A celebration of life service for Corey will be held 11 AM on Sat, Feb. 15, 2020 at St. Jacob's UCC Church, 100 East George Street, York New Salem, with a visitation from 9:45 to 10:45 AM. Dress casual or something Penn State.
The family requests memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics York County, P.O. Box 333, Dover, Pa 17315 or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or St. Jacob's UCC Church P.O. Box 111, York New Salem, PA 17371.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020