Corinne E. Gibbs
Shrewbury - Corinne Ernestine Gibbs, 93, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Glen Rock, Corinne was the daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude (Warner) Hawkins. She had worked at AMP in Loganville, retiring in the 1980's; previously, she was employed at the former Greif Brothers, also known as the Stewartstown Manufacturing Co. Corinne was a very active member of the Stewartstown UMC. She enjoyed sports - Orioles baseball, and Ravens football.
Surviving are two children, Donald L. Gibbs and his wife, Mary Jean of Red Lion, and Ronald H. Gibbs and his wife, Sandra of Millsboro, DE; 3 grandchildren, Leah Gibbs, Sarah Constable, and Ryan Gibbs; 6 great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Susan Gibbs Blue Bell Pa two brothers, Sterling and Bernard Hawkins; and a sister, Audrie Lentz. Corinne was preceded in death by son Robert G Gibbs and sister, Delores Petrey.
Services and interment are private and at the convenience of her family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to: Stewartstown UMC, 26 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, Pa. 17363. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of Stewartstown is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com
.