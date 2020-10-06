1/1
Corinne E. Gibbs
Corinne E. Gibbs

Shrewbury - Corinne Ernestine Gibbs, 93, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Glen Rock, Corinne was the daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude (Warner) Hawkins. She had worked at AMP in Loganville, retiring in the 1980's; previously, she was employed at the former Greif Brothers, also known as the Stewartstown Manufacturing Co. Corinne was a very active member of the Stewartstown UMC. She enjoyed sports - Orioles baseball, and Ravens football.

Surviving are two children, Donald L. Gibbs and his wife, Mary Jean of Red Lion, and Ronald H. Gibbs and his wife, Sandra of Millsboro, DE; 3 grandchildren, Leah Gibbs, Sarah Constable, and Ryan Gibbs; 6 great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Susan Gibbs Blue Bell Pa two brothers, Sterling and Bernard Hawkins; and a sister, Audrie Lentz. Corinne was preceded in death by son Robert G Gibbs and sister, Delores Petrey.

Services and interment are private and at the convenience of her family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to: Stewartstown UMC, 26 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, Pa. 17363.

A special thank you to all of the staff at SpiriTrust Lutheran for all of the care and compassion shown to our mom over the years. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of Stewartstown is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
