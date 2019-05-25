Services
Graveside service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Rocky Mount Memorial Park
Calling hours
Following Services
Rocky Mount Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornell Silar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornell Foch Silar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cornell Foch Silar Obituary
Cornell Foch Silar

Rocky Mount - CORNELL FOCH SILAR, age 79, passed away Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Roy and Anna S. Silar, and brother, Leon Silar. He is survived by his devoted wife of sixty years, Linda P. Silar; sons, Cornell F. Silar, Jr. (Karen) of Somerset, NJ and Douglas Eric Silar (Becca) of High Point, NC; sister, Sonia Silar Harrell of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Josh, Kelly, and Lilah Silar, along with a host of family friends and extended relatives. Graveside service will take place at 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 26 at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.