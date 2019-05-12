Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Corwell Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corwell Meyer


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Corwell Meyer Obituary
Corwell Meyer

York - Corwell L. Meyer, age 98, passed away at York Hospital on May 10, 2019.

Corwell was born in Thomasville on October 23, 1920 and was the son of the late George E. and Nora C. (Shireman) Meyer. He graduated from West York High School and proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II and the Korean War and was honorably discharged.

He was as a Quality Control Inspector for York International and retired in 1982 after 42 years of employment. He was affiliated with Masonic Lodge #451 F&AM, Valley of Harrisburg Consistory of Scottish Rites Bodus 32nd Degree, Life member of VFW Post #8951 in West York and the American Legion Post 0791 in Shiloh. He is survived by many friends.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at 2:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Ron Heagy officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Roth UCC Cemetery in Spring Grove. There will no viewing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Trinity Roth UCC, 6417 Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now