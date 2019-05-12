Corwell Meyer



York - Corwell L. Meyer, age 98, passed away at York Hospital on May 10, 2019.



Corwell was born in Thomasville on October 23, 1920 and was the son of the late George E. and Nora C. (Shireman) Meyer. He graduated from West York High School and proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II and the Korean War and was honorably discharged.



He was as a Quality Control Inspector for York International and retired in 1982 after 42 years of employment. He was affiliated with Masonic Lodge #451 F&AM, Valley of Harrisburg Consistory of Scottish Rites Bodus 32nd Degree, Life member of VFW Post #8951 in West York and the American Legion Post 0791 in Shiloh. He is survived by many friends.



A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at 2:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Ron Heagy officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Roth UCC Cemetery in Spring Grove. There will no viewing.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Trinity Roth UCC, 6417 Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362.



Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary