Services
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Cory L. Groft


1957 - 2019
Cory L. Groft Obituary
Cory L. Groft

Littlestown - Cory L. Groft, 61 of Littlestown, died Wed, April 10, at his home. He was the husband of Veronica (McKinney) Groft for 43 years. Born June 6, 1957 in Hanover, Cory was the son of the late Charles, Sr. & Mary Rose Groft. He was founder, CEO and president of Environmentally Safe Products, Inc. of New Oxford; the inventor of Low-E insulation and owner of 5 patents.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are his daughters: Tanya L. Groft of Littlestown; Jessica L. Moose of Hanover and Shanna A. Cabassa of Hanover; his 5 grandchildren: Alexander Tate Groft, Shyenne Rae Young, Nathaniel Brock Wagaman, Lillian Rose Groft and Donovan Lee Groft; and his sister, Kris Geiman of East Berlin. Cory was a member of Intersection Church, Gettysburg and enjoyed playing guitar and chess.

There will be a viewing Monday 6-8 at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Funeral and interment will be private. Memorials in Cory's name may be sent to: Intersection Church, 1980 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA. 17325. Online Condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
