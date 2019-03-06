|
Craig A. Ruppert
Wilmington, DE - Craig A. Ruppert, 64, entered into rest at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born September 5, 1954 in York, he was the son of Lois G (Bohnert) Ruppert and the late Clair E. Ruppert of Dover.
Craig found great joy in interior decorating and possessed a true gift in making spaces beautiful. He previously owned antique stores in Boston and Philadelphia, successful in always finding a diamond in the rough. In his later years, he worked in commercial furniture retail.
In his younger years, Craig was an accomplished ballet dancer, belonging to and participating in the Central PA Youth Ballet and the Hartford Ballet Co. When he had moved on from dancing, he enjoyed and followed area ballet companies, attending performances when able.
Craig was a 1972 graduate of Dover Area High School.
Craig is survived by his beloved mother and devoted sisters, Constance D. Shade (William) of Dover and Carole L. Oldhouser (Rick) of Glen Rock. He is also survived by two nieces, Kirsten Teague (Robert) York and Kara Angotti (Joshua) of Philadelphia.
Craig had many friendships that spanned decades and multiple states and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be celebrated and announced at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central PA Youth Ballet, 5 N. Orange St., Suite 3, Carlisle, PA 17013; or to Providence Presbyterian Church, 1215 Church Rd., York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019