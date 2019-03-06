Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Ruppert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig A. Ruppert


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Craig A. Ruppert Obituary
Craig A. Ruppert

Wilmington, DE - Craig A. Ruppert, 64, entered into rest at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at York Hospital.

Born September 5, 1954 in York, he was the son of Lois G (Bohnert) Ruppert and the late Clair E. Ruppert of Dover.

Craig found great joy in interior decorating and possessed a true gift in making spaces beautiful. He previously owned antique stores in Boston and Philadelphia, successful in always finding a diamond in the rough. In his later years, he worked in commercial furniture retail.

In his younger years, Craig was an accomplished ballet dancer, belonging to and participating in the Central PA Youth Ballet and the Hartford Ballet Co. When he had moved on from dancing, he enjoyed and followed area ballet companies, attending performances when able.

Craig was a 1972 graduate of Dover Area High School.

Craig is survived by his beloved mother and devoted sisters, Constance D. Shade (William) of Dover and Carole L. Oldhouser (Rick) of Glen Rock. He is also survived by two nieces, Kirsten Teague (Robert) York and Kara Angotti (Joshua) of Philadelphia.

Craig had many friendships that spanned decades and multiple states and will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be celebrated and announced at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central PA Youth Ballet, 5 N. Orange St., Suite 3, Carlisle, PA 17013; or to Providence Presbyterian Church, 1215 Church Rd., York, PA 17404.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now