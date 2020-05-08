|
|
Craig "Dutch" Boyer
Stewartstown - Craig "Dutch" Boyer, 66, of Stewartstown, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in York, he was the son of the late Carroll Winton and Helen (Trout) Boyer. Dutch spent most of his life in Stewartstown, where he had many friends and "neighbors". He was a very social person who enjoyed spending time with friends. He also enjoyed fishing and crabbing, the Orioles, NASCAR (especially when an Earnhardt was racing), spending time in the mountains and taking pictures of the wildlife, watching local baseball (he played baseball in the Susquehanna League), collecting antiques, country music, and gardening (especially his tomatoes).
Dutch was a member of numerous VFW, American Legions and local sportsman clubs from all over PA, was a proud American and a proud union employee for over 30 years.
Dutch is survived by his son Shane Boyer and daughter Angela Rehmeyer; two grandchildren Colton and Shelby Rehmeyer; three siblings Kim Boyer, Steven Boyer, and Lesa Workman; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Carla Boyer in 1954.
Dutch requested to be cremated and his ashes will be spread in the mountains with his father and the Elk he loved so much. A service will not be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be scheduled as soon as is allowed. Donations in Dutch's memory can be made to: Eureka 54 Volunteer Fire Department, 82 N. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363.
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020