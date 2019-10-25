Services
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
MECHANICSBURG - Craig E. Almoney, 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill. He was the husband of Ann M. (Mygrant) Almoney whom he married 52 years ago on December 17, 1966.

Craig was born June 30, 1943 in York and was the son of the late James and Pauline (Werner) Almoney.

He graduated in 1962 from Central High School in North York. He was employed for over 43 years with Standard Register in York before retiring. He was a member of the Dillsburg American Legion Post 26. Craig proudly served his country for 4 years in the United States Air Force.

In addition to his wife, Ann, Craig is survived by his son, Kent Almoney of Hagerstown, MD; his grandsons, Conor and Owen, and his brother, Byron Almoney and his wife Dawn of Mount Wolf.

A celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery in York. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Robert Hylton from Country and Town Baptist Church in Mechanicsburg.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the , 125 Lucy Ave., Hummelstown, PA. 17036.

To share memories of Craig please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
