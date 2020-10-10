1/1
Craig Edwards
1957 - 2020
Craig Edwards

York - - Craig A. Edwards, 63, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence. Craig was the husband of Roxanne (Miller) Edwards.

A time of gathering will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2PM at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road in York.

Born in York on March 5, 1957, Craig was the son of the late Stanley T. Edwards, Jr. and Elizbeth (Smith) Edwards. Craig was a member at the West York VFW, Viking Club and Prince Club. He was a 1976 graduate of West York High School. Mr. Edwards will be remembered by his love for the San Francisco 49ers, his GEO Tracker, Jeff Gordon and his 40-year-old motorcycle.

Left to cherish Craig's memory is his wife Roxanne, her children, Rich Miller and his wife, Julie; Melanie Carr; five grandchildren, Destiny, Kayden, Danielle, Kayden and Cohen; and sister Karen R. Edwards.

The family would like to express their thankfulness to Heartland Hospice as well as the York Hospital VNA for the care they gave Craig.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
