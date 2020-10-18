Craig H. Miller
Felton - Craig H. Miller, 68, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Kelly G. McBrien to whom he was married for 17 years.
Born July 5, 1952 in York a son of Delph Miller of Dallastown and the late Nancy (Hood) Miller, he was a 1970 graduate of Dallastown Area High School. Craig owned and operated Uller's Ski & Board Shop. He was a member of York Ski Club, Lancaster Liederkranz and a former member of Conewago Canoe Club. Nature was Craig's cathedral; from his teenage participation on the ski team to his continued love for skiing, backpacking, canoeing, kayaking and sailing; he was a true outdoor enthusiast.
In addition to his wife Kelly, Craig is survived by three stepsons, Justin and wife Katiann Grove of Cartersville, GA and their daughter, Lily Grove, Caleb and wife Lauren Grove of Jefferson, MD and Ethan and wife Alyssa Grove of Felton; siblings, Pam and husband Mohammed Farzanfar of Parkton, MD and Todd Miller of Virginia; and his niece and nephews, Catherine and Sean Miller, and Cameron and Jonathan Farzanfar.
To promote Craig's legacy, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of York Co., 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406 www.ycspca.org
or Humanity Gifts Registry, PO Box 835, Philadelphia, PA 19105 http://www.hgrpa.org/
or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090 www.lls.org
