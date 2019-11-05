|
Craig Hershock
York - Craig M. Hershock passed away at home on November 5. He was the loving husband of Phyllis (Rinker) Hershock with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage in August. Born in York on March 6, 1946, Craig was the son of the late John and Lois (Wiser) Hershock. He graduated from Central High School and Kutztown University. He earned APICS certification, serving on the local CPIM board, passing the tests and also teaching the prep classes. Craig took management classes at Penn State and also taught Civil War classes for their Ollie program.
Craig worked in management for 30 years at Danskin, Inc. and 15 years at Perform Group LLC. His interests in music and Civil War history provided the motivation for activities throughout his adult life. In his 20's, he was a cantor at church, played saxophone with the St. Rose Singers, and also with the local band, Shylo. Craig played his sax with the Emigsville and Columbia VFW community bands. He joined the PA 87th regiment as a Civil War re-enactor in the early 90's and later played penny whistle and flutes in a period musical group, The Susquehanna Travellers. He and his wife joined the Victorian Dance Ensemble and performed Civil War dances at events for nearly 20 years.
Craig is survived by two daughters; Kristen White and daughter Abby from VA and Amanda (Hans) Harris and their children, Aidan and Genevieve, who live in MD. He was loved by the extended families but most especially in his role of Papa to his 3 grandchildren. His sister Susan Pearson lives in New Cumberland, and he was preceded in death by his sister, Carla Hershock Persun.
Funeral services will be Thursday, November 7th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Kingston Rd. with visitation at 11:00 and service at noon. A time to visit with the family will follow at Heritage Hills Golf Resort on Mt. Rose Avenue. Private graveside burial will be held for immediate family on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Glioblastoma foundation and may donate online at glioblastomafoundtaion.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019