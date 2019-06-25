Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
More Obituaries for Craig Lutz
Craig Lutz


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Craig Lutz Obituary
Craig Lutz

YORK - Craig J. Lutz, 58, of Manchester Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on July 2, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 4-5 p.m.

Craig was born in New York, NY on November 2, 1960, the son of the late Harry J. and Anna (O'Toole) Lutz. He worked for Datum Filing Systems in York.

Craig enjoyed woodworking, golfing, gardening, puzzles, domino's and playing cards. He was an avid New York Yankees, Jets, and Rangers fan. He graduated from Berner High School in Massapequa, NY. He also had a love for animals, especially his dog Lacy.

Craig leaves two brothers, Gary Lutz of California and Harold Lutz of Long Island, New York; a sister, Susan Potter and her husband Stephen of York; three nieces, Elizabeth Rost, Corinne Skariya, and Sara Lutz; and two nephews, Stephen A. Potter and Shawn Lutz.

Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 25, 2019
