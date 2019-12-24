|
Craig Miller
Spring Grove - Craig E. Miller, age 65, passed away suddenly on December 22, 2019 at York Hospital. Craig was the loving husband of Wanda S. (Miller) Miller; together they shared over 41 years of marriage.
Craig was born in Spring Grove on November 25, 1954 and was the son of the late Robert Miller and Betty (Rosenzweig) Miller. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1973. He worked for BAE Systems and retired after 39 years. He enjoyed street rods, NASCAR and coached baseball for North Codorus Township for many years, where he also served as President for many years.
In addition to his wife Wanda, he is survived by his son Corey A. Miller of Thomasville; his grandchildren Cassidy and Marissa and his brother Richard Miller.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Rev. Lawrence Cunnings officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at St. Paul Zeigler's Church Cemetery in Seven Valleys. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , 610 Community Way., Lancaster PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019