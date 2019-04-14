Craig Slagel



Seven Valleys - Craig T. Slagel, age 65, passed away at home on April 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Brenda J. (Hoffman) Slagel; together they shared 43 years of marriage.



Craig was born in Hanover on October 15, 1953 and was the son of Audrey (Myers) and Philip Slagel, and the late St. Lawrence Holtzapple Jr. He graduated from Spring Grove Area High School, class of 1971. He then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stoverstown. He was also a member of the Codorus Social Club, the Viking Athletic Association, the Spring Grove VFW Post #5265, the American Legion of Broad Top, and the Prince Athletic Club. Craig also enjoyed auto racing.



In addition to his wife Brenda, Craig is survived by his daughters Angela Eline and husband Corey of Alma WV, and Tricia Slagel of York; and his grand puppies Mackenzie and Zeke. He was also survived by his brothers Lawrence and Michael; and his sister Cynthia Beck.



A viewing will be held on Monday at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, from 6:00-8:00PM. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4767 Lehman Rd. Spring Grove PA at 10:00AM with Rev. Dr. Bradley H. Dayett officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00AM at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Craig's memory can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4767 Lehman Rd. Spring Grove PA 17362.



