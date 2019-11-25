|
|
Crystal Stine
DALLASTOWN - Crystal (Hildebrand) Stine, daughter of Preston and Margaret Hildebrand formerly of Dallastown, entered into God's care early Friday morning Nov. 22nd, 2019 after a long struggle with multiple medical conditions. She was a 1973 Graduate of Dallastown Area High School, attended La Universidad de las Americas in Mexico and graduated from Penn State in 1978 with only a handful of credits left to complete for her Master's Degree. She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband Richard of 39 years, two sons - Dustin 32, and Nathan 34, and her best buddy Mugzy Wrinkleton. There will be no services planned. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019