Curtis A. Nicklow
Curtis A. Nicklow

Glen Rock - Curtis A. Nicklow, 71, of Felton, died Sept. 5, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Linda L. (Lloyd) Nicklow, to who he was married to for 53 years on Sept.30th.

Curtis was born on Oct. 9, 1948 in York, a son of the late Clarence E. and Gertrude M. (Schmidt) Nicklow.

He was employed as a machinist with Graham Engineering and Packaging in York for many years.

He loved taking his Bronco to many car shows and tinkering with cars. He also was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved his family.

Besides his wife, he leaves two daughters, Misti F. Page (Timmy D.) of Felton, Dawn M. Wells (Dan) of Norwich, Ohio; three grandchildren, Tegan "TJ", Daniel, and Cody (Joslyn); three great grandchildren, Arabella, William Mason and Madilynn; Two brothers. David H. Nicklow and Richard V. Nicklow; four sisters, Judy A. Holtzapple, Linda L. Stough, Teresa Nicklow and Peggy A. Nicklow; and special friends John and Peggy Sue Jacobs and his little sunshine Trinity. He was predeceased by a grandson, Tory Allen, a brother Donald E. Nicklow and a sister Ginny Richter.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thur. Sept. 10, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Penna. Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

