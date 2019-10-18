|
|
Curtis L. Kemper
Spring Grove - Curtis L. Kemper, 62, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Colonial Manor after a lengthy illness.
Curtis was born November 7, 1956 in York, PA. The son of Ruby L. Kemper of Spring Grove and the late Charles E. Kemper, Sr.
Curtis was a graduate of Spring Grove High School, class of 1975, where he played golf, baseball, and stage crew. Curtis enjoyed truck driving, watching race cars, and horses. He was loved by his family and friends.
In addition to his mother Ruby L. Kemper, Curtis is survived by a son, Curtis L. Kemper, Jr., and a granddaughter, both of Hanover; brothers Charles E. Kemper, Jr. of Spring Grove, Harry Kemper of North Carolina, Bryan Kemper of Abbottstown; sisters Kathy Kemper/ of Carlisle, Jodie Kemper of Spring Grove, Cindy L. Kemper of Spring Grove; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Following cremation, family and friends may gather at CABC Church in Menges Mills on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-4pm. Memories may be shared at gathering.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019