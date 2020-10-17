Curtis Lee Alban



Curtis Lee Alban, 60, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, Oct.13. He walked through life with God by his side, always stopping to take a breath in the glory of God's creation. The journey was blessed with a son, daughter, daughter-in-law, and the endless joy of his grandchildren affectionately called Superman and Pretty Girl. Last year, his life was disrupted with news of a cancer diagnosis. After a yearlong battle, the heart of the one so deeply loved fell silent at Hershey Medical Center among family. The silence only reached the human ear for the child of God's journey did not end but continued to the Promised Land.



Curt, as he was known to friends and family, was born on Feb. 2, 1960 to parents James and Virginia (Osborne) Alban in York, Pa. He graduated from Susquehannock High School and went on to become a talented stone mason and worked in several industries across York County.



Curt will be remembered for his work ethic, kind demeanor and comforting hugs. He lived his life with kindness, peace, joy and love.



He is survived by his parents (Glen Rock), brother James Alban Jr. (Glenville), his sister Lisa Laughman and her husband Kevin Laughman (Codorus), daughter Ashton Alban, son Curtis R. Alban and his wife Ashley Alban, two grandchildren, his loving extended family and dear friends. Curt has now joined his sister Judy Ann Alban (2018) in Heaven.



A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Muskie Pavilion, Lake Redman. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you please donate blood to the Red Cross or donate to the Cancer Research Institute to help other cancer patients in need.









