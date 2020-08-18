1/1
Curtis R. Wintermyer
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis R. Wintermyer

YORK - Curtis R. "Curt" Wintermyer, 94, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at The Village at Sprenkle Drive, York. He was the husband of Ethel R. (Smyser) Riley Wintermyer.

Curt was born and raised on a farm in West Manchester Twp. on Monday, March 7, 1925. He was the son of the late William and Katie (Lau) Wintermyer.

He was a graduate of York High, Class of 1944. Immediately following high school, he entered the U.S. Navy in January 1944, serving his country honorably for more than three years.

Curt was employed in the printing industry for 41 years, Maple Press Co. for 26 years and Bi-Comp, Inc. for 15 years. He was a proofreader, a compositor, and a monotype keyboard operator. He retired in 1988.

He was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church, York and served on the church counsel.

Survivors include a daughter, Stef A. Campisi and her husband, Tony of York; four grandsons, Jason M. Campisi and his wife, Meredith, Tony C. Campisi and his wife, Courtney and Ryan C. Campisi and his wife, Heidi, and Curtis S. Wintermyer, all of York; eight great grandchildren, Nathan, Maddie, Aidan, Ruby, Lyla, Cora Campisi, Brady and Kollin Vaught; a stepdaughter, Peggy Ness and her husband, Gregory of Chalfort; a stepson, Andrew Riley and his wife, Lori of Big Mount; two step grandchildren, Lt. Wesley Riley USN (USA) and his wife, Jillian and Melanie Riley and her fiance' Nicholas Breon; two step great grandchildren, Carter and Hadley Ness. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen W. Wintermyer, step grandchildren, Michael Ness, Eric and his wife, Alyssa Ness.

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard in Shiloh Union Cemetery, York. Officiating will be Interim Pastor Patrick J. Rooney. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the graveside service at Shiloh Lutheran Church, 2201 Church Rd., York. All those planning to enter the church MUST wear a mask.

At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 2201 Church Rd., York, PA 17408.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved