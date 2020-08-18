Curtis R. WintermyerYORK - Curtis R. "Curt" Wintermyer, 94, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at The Village at Sprenkle Drive, York. He was the husband of Ethel R. (Smyser) Riley Wintermyer.Curt was born and raised on a farm in West Manchester Twp. on Monday, March 7, 1925. He was the son of the late William and Katie (Lau) Wintermyer.He was a graduate of York High, Class of 1944. Immediately following high school, he entered the U.S. Navy in January 1944, serving his country honorably for more than three years.Curt was employed in the printing industry for 41 years, Maple Press Co. for 26 years and Bi-Comp, Inc. for 15 years. He was a proofreader, a compositor, and a monotype keyboard operator. He retired in 1988.He was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church, York and served on the church counsel.Survivors include a daughter, Stef A. Campisi and her husband, Tony of York; four grandsons, Jason M. Campisi and his wife, Meredith, Tony C. Campisi and his wife, Courtney and Ryan C. Campisi and his wife, Heidi, and Curtis S. Wintermyer, all of York; eight great grandchildren, Nathan, Maddie, Aidan, Ruby, Lyla, Cora Campisi, Brady and Kollin Vaught; a stepdaughter, Peggy Ness and her husband, Gregory of Chalfort; a stepson, Andrew Riley and his wife, Lori of Big Mount; two step grandchildren, Lt. Wesley Riley USN (USA) and his wife, Jillian and Melanie Riley and her fiance' Nicholas Breon; two step great grandchildren, Carter and Hadley Ness. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen W. Wintermyer, step grandchildren, Michael Ness, Eric and his wife, Alyssa Ness.There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard in Shiloh Union Cemetery, York. Officiating will be Interim Pastor Patrick J. Rooney. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the graveside service at Shiloh Lutheran Church, 2201 Church Rd., York. All those planning to enter the church MUST wear a mask.At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 2201 Church Rd., York, PA 17408.