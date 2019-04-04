|
Curtis R. Ziegler
Stewartstown - Curtis R. Ziegler, 84, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Janet M. (Ackeret) Ziegler to whom he was married for 55 years.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 located at the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on March 26, 1935 in Fawn Grove, he was a son of the late Robert D. and Mary Ethel (Heaps) Ziegler. Curtis was a nuclear welder for Allis-Chalmers, Precision Components and Bradley Lifting until his retirement.
Mr. Ziegler retired as a Chief Petty Officer after serving our country for 21 years on nine different ships in the United States Navy.
Mr. Ziegler attended and supported Evangelical Methodist Church of Dublin, Bible Baptist Church in Red Lion and Grace Fellowship Church in Shrewsbury. He was a life member of the Stewartstown VFW Post 7046, an active member of the Stewartstown Senior Center and enjoyed participating in the State Senior Games where he won many awards. He and his wife were snowbirds, traveling in their RV across the country. Curtis also was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater and loved to craft knives and model aviation.
Along with his wife, Janet, Curtis leaves his son, Curtis Ziegler of Stewartstown; two daughters, Carol Terrell and husband, Henry of Ft. Myers, FL and Susan Sullivan of Ft. Myers, FL; stepson, Donald R. Almoney and wife, Thelma of Whiteford, MD; two stepdaughters, Lynn Gleason and husband, William of Tallahassee, FL and Cynthia L. Almoney of Ft. Myers, FL; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; brother, John Ziegler and wife, Sharon of Pontiac, MI; sister, Betty Handley of West Columbia, TX; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stewartstown Senior Center, Po Box 235, Stewartstown, PA 17363 or Grace Fellowship Church, 74 E. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury, PA 17361.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019