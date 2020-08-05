Cynthia Ann Myers
York - Cynthia Ann Myers, age 64, of York, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in York on February 13, 1956, she was the daughter of the late William J. Myers, Jr. and the late Helen (Chalfant) Myers.
Cindy was a 1974 graduate of York Suburban High School. Cindy retired from CNA Insurance in August of 2019. She began her career in May of 1977 with Continental Insurance, which was acquired by CNA in 1995. Throughout her underwriting career she worked in various segments, including manufacturing and technology. Cindy always made herself available to train and mentor other underwriters. She was fondly referred to as "the professor". She was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church. Cindy also enjoyed interior decorating, flower gardening, and watching the Penn State Nittany Lions. She loved to spend time with family and friends.
Cindy is survived by her brother William J. Myers, III and his wife Lou Ann of Orrtanna, PA, her aunt Gertrude "Trudy" Motter, and many cousins and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate Cindy's life will be announced at a later date. She was interred in Mount Rose Cemetery at a private family graveside service.
In Cindy's memory, please consider giving to one of her favorite charities: Pappus House (pappushouse.org
), York County Libraries (yorklibraries.org
), York County History Center (yorkhistorycenter.org
), or Luther Memorial Lutheran Church (www.lutherpeople.org
).
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
