Cynthia Ann Schuler



Lewisberry - Cynthia Ann Schuler, 55, passed away Monday, November 23rd peacefully at her Father and Step Mother's home in Lewisberry, PA.



Cynthia was born on May 29th, 1965, at St. Joseph Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of Kenneth Seamen Sr. and Barbara Bowman.



She was survived by her husband (Todd), two children (Zachary & Kaitlynn), three grandchildren (Beckett, Avery and Lennox), parents (Kenneth, Barbara), step mother (Maureen) and siblings (Donna, Ken, Samantha and Susanne).



Cynthia was known as a hard worker. She specifically loved the people she worked with at Assurant. They were family to her and she loved them dearly.



A celebration of her life will be held at her Father and Step Mother's home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to 604 Musket Court, Lewisberry, PA 17339. Please wait until the celebration date is announced to send flowers.



Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.









