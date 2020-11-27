1/1
Cynthia Ann Schuler
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Ann Schuler

Lewisberry - Cynthia Ann Schuler, 55, passed away Monday, November 23rd peacefully at her Father and Step Mother's home in Lewisberry, PA.

Cynthia was born on May 29th, 1965, at St. Joseph Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of Kenneth Seamen Sr. and Barbara Bowman.

She was survived by her husband (Todd), two children (Zachary & Kaitlynn), three grandchildren (Beckett, Avery and Lennox), parents (Kenneth, Barbara), step mother (Maureen) and siblings (Donna, Ken, Samantha and Susanne).

Cynthia was known as a hard worker. She specifically loved the people she worked with at Assurant. They were family to her and she loved them dearly.

A celebration of her life will be held at her Father and Step Mother's home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to 604 Musket Court, Lewisberry, PA 17339. Please wait until the celebration date is announced to send flowers.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved