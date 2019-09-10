Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Cynthia J. "Cindy" Bankert


1962 - 2019
Cynthia J. "Cindy" Bankert

York - Cynthia J. "Cindy" Bankert, 57, of York, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Ralph W. Bankert, York. Together they shared 30 years of marriage.

She was born January 4, 1962 in York, the daughter of Caron Aldinger, Dallastown and the late Marie L. (Deardorff) Aldinger.

In addition to her husband and father, Cindy is survived by her step-mother, Chyrel Aldinger, Dallastown, sister Gina Conrad, York; step-children, Michelle Bankert and husband Tim, Spring Grove and DeeAnne McDaniel and husband Brian, York; step-grandchildren, Kayla Sparks and husband Jeremy, Walkersville, MD, Ryan Bankert, Spring Grove, Connor McDaniel, York and Dalton McDaniel, York; step-great grandson, Ben Sparks, Walkersville, MD and mother-in-law, Anna Mae Bankert, Glen Rock.

Services will be private.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Cynthia J. "Cindy" Bankert may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To share memories of Cynthia J. "Cindy" Bankert, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
