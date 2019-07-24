|
Cynthia Joanne Degenhardt
York - Cynthia Joanne Degenhardt, 49, departed this world on July 31, 2018 after a brief illness. Cindy was born in York, PA, was a graduate of William Penn Senior High and was a lifelong area resident.
She is survived by her daughter Ashley Joanne Degenhardt, her Mother Joanne Reese, Brothers: Stephen & Charles Degenhardt, Sisters: Janette Fleury, Jacqueline Degenhardt & Pamela Degenhardt Langan. She was the aunt of 12 nieces and nephews and great aunt to 8. Cindy was preceded in death by her Stepfather Frank H. Reese and Father, Raymond E. Degenhardt.
Her family will mark the one year anniversary of her passing and return her to the earth on Wednesday, July 31st at 2:30PM at Prospect Hill Cemetery. If you wish to join them, please meet at the cemetery main parking area from where you will proceed to the grave for a brief service.
Please send flowers in memory of Cindy to Prospect Hill Cemetery, 700 N. George Street, York, PA 17404 care of Joanne Reese.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019