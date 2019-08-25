|
|
Cynthia K. (Seitz) Hartman
Brogue - Cynthia K. (Seitz) Hartman, 61 of Brogue, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, at the York Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 35 years to Paul E. Hartman.
Mrs. Hartman was born in York on August 3, 1958 and was the daughter of Burnell K. and Bonnie L. (Freed) Seitz of Jacobus.
Cynthia was a 1976 graduate of Dallastown High School and a 1980 graduate of Penn State University. She was currently employed as an accountant for Dentsply Sirona. Prior to her employment at Dentsply Sirona, she worked as a financial analysis for several local companies. Cynthia very much enjoyed researching her family genealogy and was a member of the South Central Pennsylvania Genealogical Society (SCPGS). For several years she was the coordinator for the Landis family reunion. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her three siblings, Pamela D. Fry and her husband Harry of York, Timothy M. Seitz and his wife Susan of Red Lion and Patti A. Gingerich and her husband Kenneth of West York. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her extended family.
A viewing will take place on Thursday, August 29th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown and then again at the funeral home on Friday, August 30th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.
To share memories please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019