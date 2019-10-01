Services
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
Cynthia Lou Sweeney


1941 - 2019
Cynthia Lou Sweeney Obituary
Cynthia Lou Sweeney

York Haven - Cynthia Lou Sweeney, age 78, of York Haven, died peacefully, Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the York Hospital. Born in Shickshinny on February 17, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Ralph H. Reider, Sr. and the late Madge A. (Ritter) Reider. Cynthia was the loving wife of the late James E. Sweeney, Sr., who died February 15, 2007.



Cynthia was a loving mother and grandmother and a member of Calvary United Methodist Church of York. She loved to spend time with her family, especially Friday breakfasts with her sisters.



Cynthia is survived by her sons John W. Sweeney of York Haven, Aaron E. Sweeney, Sr., and his wife Sandra of Manchester, her grandsons Aaron E. Sweeney, Jr., and his wife Sarah, Dennis Alan Sweeney, and his wife Jamie, and her great grandchildren Hannah, Dylan, Hayden, Madison, and Garrett. She is also survived by her sisters Lois Rider of Dover, Ethel Schrom of York, Nancy Wise of Red Lion, Dorothy Grothe of Maryland Line, MD, Carolyn Sowers of York, Patty Armold of Dover, her brothers Ralph Reider of Appomattox, VA, William Reider of York, and many nieces and nephews. Cynthia was preceded in death by her son James E. Sweeney, Jr., her brother Lawrence Reider, and her sister Arlyne Reider.



A funeral service to celebrate Cynthia's life will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from Calvary United Methodist Church, 11 North Richland Avenue, York, with the Rev. Dr. B. Michael Brossman officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cynthia's memory may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 11 North Richland Avenue, York, PA 17404.



Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
