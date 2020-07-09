Cynthia Miller

Cynthia MillerAbbottstown - Cynthia Marie (Seifert) Miller, age 59, passed away at home on July 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 11-month battle with GBM brain cancer. She was the loving wife of Elwood "Tony" Miller; together they shared over 36 years of marriage and 42 of friendship.Cynthia was born in Hanover on February 3, 1961 and was the daughter of Phaon and Elaine (Doll) Seifert. She graduated from Spring Grove Area High School Class of 1979. She received her associate degree from Hagerstown Business College. She spent most of her life working as an administrative assistant, and retired from South Western School District.In addition to her husband Elwood, she is survived by her sons Zane Miller and companion Cori and Andrew Miller and spouse Mindy; her grandchildren Savannah, Brody, and Cohen; her father Phaon and mother Elaine; her sister Pamela Warner and spouse Michael; and many loving in-laws, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.A gathering will be held on Saturday from 4:00-6:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362. A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 4:00PM at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd. York PA 17408 with Rev. Brandon Grady officiating. The family has asked that anyone attending the gathering or memorial service to please wear tie dye and Hawaiian shirts.If you plan on attending the services for Cynthia, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cynthia's memory can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 150 Monument Rd suite 402, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.