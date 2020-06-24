D'Este W. HansonWest Manchester Twp. - D'Este Hanson, age 86, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Hanson, Jr.Born October 12, 1933, in Montpelier, Vermont, she was a daughter of the late Thomas B. and D'Este (White) Whitted. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Duke University, and later furthered her education at Sorbonne University in Paris. Early in her professional career she taught Elementary School as well as Special Education in Georgia and, after moving to York was a substitute teacher. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, The Country Club of York, The York County Bar Association Auxiliary, and The Daughters of the American Revolution.Mrs. Hanson is survived by a son, Edward J. Hanson III, and his wife Sidney, of York; a daughter, D'Este Hanson-Warner, and her husband David Warner, of Glencoe, Illinois; four grand children, Edward Hanson IV, Scott Hanson, and his wife Maura, Margot Warner, and Lee Warner; a great grandchild expected in July; and a sister, Margaret W. Kelly, and her husband W. Richard, of Charlotte, North Carolina.Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Alan J. Watt, officiating. Viewing is 2-3:00 PM. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.