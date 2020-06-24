D'Este W. Hanson
West Manchester Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Viewing is 2-3:00 PM. Burial will be private.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.