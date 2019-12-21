|
D. Dale Shaffer
New Oxford, PA - D. Dale Shaffer, 76 of New Oxford, PA, died at the Cross Keys Village at the Brethren Home Community on December 20, 2019. He is the husband of Meg (Dixon) Shaffer of New Oxford, PA.
Born December 24, 1942 in Portage, Cambria County, PA, he was the son of the late Donald C. and Faye (Johns) Shaffer.
Dale graduated from Portage High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Bowling Green University.
He retired as an audiologist at York E.N.T. following 30 years of employment. He was a member of the York Quaker Meeting House, the Zions View Lions Club and the Red Lion Lodge # 649 F. & A. M.
In addition to his wife Meg, Dale is survived by four children, D. Erik Shaffer (Shannon) of York, PA, April Leggore (John) of Mount Joy, PA, Mark Shaffer (Julie) of York, PA, and Michael Shaffer of York, PA, fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by a daughter, Kira Patton, a great granddaughter, Dianna Leggore and a sister, Judith Carlson.
Following cremation a memorial service will be held at a later date at the Nicarry Meeting House at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford, PA.
Memorial contributions in Dale's memory may be made to the Hanover/Spring Grove VNA Hospice, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 or to the "Good Smaritan Fund" c/o Cross Keys Village Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019