D. Jane Blymire
Windsor - D. Jane (Beers) Blymire, 92, passed away on March 31, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - Kingston Court. She was the beloved wife of J. Richard Blymire for more than 66 years, until his passing in 2015.
Mrs. Blymire was born in Roaring Springs, PA and was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Wilt) Beers.
Jane worked as a seamstress for the Hellam Sewing Factory for over 25 years. She enjoyed making crafts, gardening and listening to gospel music. She was a member of the Springville Church in Wrightsville.
She is survived by her son, John R. Blymire, Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Dover; grandson, Douglass M. Blymire and his wife Melissa of Dover; great grandson, Jerin Firth. She is also survived by a brother, Fred Beers and her "grand-dog", Bandit.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Beers; sister, Marcella Igou; stepsisters, Gladis Sparin, Nellie Miller, Dorothy Chamberland, and Kathern Furry; as well as a stepbrother, Mearle Beers.
All services are currently private. A memorial service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at a later date; with date, time and location to be determined.
The Austin H, Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. Dallastown are in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020