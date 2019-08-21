|
D. Judith Shaffer
Dallastown - D. Judith "Judy" Shaffer, 80 of Dallastown passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at ManorCare. She was the beloved wife of Almon L. Shaffer.
Born March 17, 1939 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Spurgeon S. and Beatrice A. (Miller) Miller.
Judy retired from General Dynamics after 23 years where she enjoyed spending time with her friends in the Ladies' Luncheon Group. She also worked part time assisting with Day Care at Christ Lutheran Church in Dallastown.
Mrs. Shaffer is survived by 4 children: Doug S. Shaffer and his wife, Robin of York, Sindi S. Chronister and her husband, Steve of Red Lion, Albie L. Shaffer of Texas and Chuck E. Shaffer and his wife, Josephine of Dallastown; as well as 11 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 6 step great-grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Kandy B. Knaub and her sister, Patsy Bohnert.
A graveside service to celebrate Judy's life will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 11am at Stonepile Cemetery; 250 Bethlehem Church Rd.; Red Lion, PA 17356.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Central PA Chapter; 3544 N. Progress Ave.; Suite 205; Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the ; 610 Community Way; Lancaster, PA 17603
Arrangements under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown. To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019