Dagmar Oldfield
Arizona - Dagmar Oldfield, 81, entered into Heaven on December 29, 2019 in Peoria, AZ. Born on July 28, 1938 in Clarkfield, MN, she was the daughter of the late Dagmar and Olaf Rettedal. Beloved wife of Rev. John Oldfield. She shared much of his pastoral ministry with him for over 41 years. First in Levant, KS and then in York, PA, where they founded Yorktowne Chapel in 1974. Together they led the congregation for 28 years until it merged with York's First Assembly of God in 2002. They served there until John retried from his ministries in York at the end of 2008 and they moved to Surprise, AZ in January of 2009. Dagmar worked as Special Education Teacher, Church Secretary, and Christian Bookstore Sales Associate.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Kristie Oldfield of Dallastown and Ingrid Oldfield Szolomayer, of the Middle East; sons, David Oldfield of Hanover and Peter Oldfield of Dallastown; sister, Sylvia Kindschy of Morrison, CO; grandchildren, Alexandra Briggs, David Lauer, Ilse Oberholzer, Cassidy Oldfield,Valor Salam Szolomayer and Freedom Shifa Szolomayer and a great-grandchild, Ayden Oldfield.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Life Center at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd, Red Lion. Reverend Paul Boisvert will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Burial will be held following the service at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Shrewsberry, Pa. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020