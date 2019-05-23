Services
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
Daisy C. "Frey" Dunlap


1975 - 2019
Daisy C. "Frey" Dunlap Obituary
Daisy C. "Frey" Dunlap

York, PA - Daisy C. "Frey" Dunlap, 43 of York, died at York Hospital on May 21, 2019. She was the wife of Raymond H. Dunlap of York with whom she observed their 21st wedding anniversary on December 19, 2018.

Born December 15, 1975 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Joan (Eaton) Frey.

Daisy was employed as a bookkeeper for Weis Markets in Weiglestown, PA

In addition to her husband, Daisy is survived by three sisters, Jane Eaton of York, Candy Gonzalez of Indiana and Linda Frey of York and three brothers, Eric Frey, Kevin Hall and David Frey, all of York, PA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Frey.

A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA, followed by an informal time of sharing until 12:00 noon. Cremation will follow the time of gathering with a private burial at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 23, 2019
