Daisy J. Burkholder
York - Daisy J. (Jackie) Burkholder, 88 of York, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on August 8, 1931, in York, Pennsylvania, to the late William and Henrietta (Rheinhart) Stabley.
She graduated from William Penn High School in 1949 and was a member of Salem United Church of Christ.
Jackie is survived by two children Madonna Heiland and husband Gene of York and Wil Burkholder and wife Mary of York; three grandchildren Lisa Rupp, Ross and Thomas Burkholder; five great grandchildren, Matie and MJ Rupp, and Noah, Kingston, and Owen Burkholder; and two sisters Henrietta Heistand and Gloria Hively. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert Ross Burkholder, a sister, a brother, and a grandson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory 902 Mt. Rose Ave, York. Viewing will be from 9:00 am to time of service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019