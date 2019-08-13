Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Burkholder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy J. Burkholder


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy J. Burkholder Obituary
Daisy J. Burkholder

York - Daisy J. (Jackie) Burkholder, 88 of York, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on August 8, 1931, in York, Pennsylvania, to the late William and Henrietta (Rheinhart) Stabley.

She graduated from William Penn High School in 1949 and was a member of Salem United Church of Christ.

Jackie is survived by two children Madonna Heiland and husband Gene of York and Wil Burkholder and wife Mary of York; three grandchildren Lisa Rupp, Ross and Thomas Burkholder; five great grandchildren, Matie and MJ Rupp, and Noah, Kingston, and Owen Burkholder; and two sisters Henrietta Heistand and Gloria Hively. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert Ross Burkholder, a sister, a brother, and a grandson.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory 902 Mt. Rose Ave, York. Viewing will be from 9:00 am to time of service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now