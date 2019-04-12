Services
Mount Wolf - Daisy Keister, 79, passed away April 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles B. Keister. Born in Goldsboro, Pa on July 7, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Margaret Knudsen.

Ms. Daisy was an avid bingo player and enjoyed spending time with her family. She leaves to cherish her memory, four daughters, Kim Strong and Quinnetta Conley, both of Mount Wolf, Sandra Clover of Portsmouth, VA and Cathy Warfel of York; three brothers, Raymond Knudsen, Orvest Knudsen and Keith Knudsen; two sister, Judith Reed and Connie Whitebread; 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; a daughter, Juanita Keister; two sons, Martin and Michael Keister and two brothers.

The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc, is entrusted with the arrangements. Services will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
