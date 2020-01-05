|
|
Dale A. Blevins
East Berlin - Dale A. Blevins, 86, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Rheda E. (Strouse) Blevins, his wife of 40 years.
Dale was born December 26, 1933, in Frysville, the son of the late Bron G. and Ethel (Torbert) Blevins.
Dale retired from Teledyne Mckay in York after 38 years of service, was a life member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and was a member of Hebron Lodge #465, New Oxford, the Scottish Rite, Harrisburg, East Berlin Fire Company, York Springs Ambulance Club, and the East Berlin V.F.W.
In addition to his wife Rheda, Dale is survived by his previous wife, Mary Blevins of East Berlin, his children, Judy D. Little and her husband Vernon of East Berlin, Donnie L. Blevins and his companion Lois Phillips of East Berlin, Brenda L. Poe and her husband Keith of Brooksville, FL, Karen L. Jacobs and her husband Ralph of TN, and Brian A. Blevins and his wife Andrea of East Berlin, nine grandchildren, Troy Little, Rhonda Rowland, Jeremy Poe, Stephanie Ortiz, Bron Blevins, Kimberly Blevins, Brandon Blevins, Molly Miller, and Lottie Loe, numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, a brother, Merle E. Blevins of Shippensburg, and a sister, Mary Bortner of Thomasville. He was predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie S. Blevins, a daughter-in-law, Christine E. Blevins, a great grandson, Coltin L. Blevins, two brothers, Charles and Paul Blevins, and four sisters, Velma Blevins, Odessa Lighty, Edna Blevins, and Betty Ensor.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 AM at Zwingli U.C.C., 403 W. King St, East Berlin, with Rev. Julia Beale officiating. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Zwingli U.C.C., or , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to Hershey Children's Pediatric Hospital, 500 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020