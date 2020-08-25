1/1
Dale A. Spangler
Dale A. Spangler

Warrington Township - Dale A. Spangler, age 75, of Warrington Township, Wellsville, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Gloria J. (Sechman) Spangler.

Born July 23, 1945 in Harrisburg, a son of the late Albert and Edith May (Dunkel) Spangler, he retired as a licensed plumber.

In addition to his wife of 56 years, Mr. Spangler is survived by two daughters, Shelly M. Wilson, and her husband, Steven, of Wellsville, and Kathy J. Graffius, and her husband, Wade, of Dover; a son, Robert D. Spangler, and his wife, Staci, of Dover; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and a brother, Larry C. Spangler. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry L. Shive; and three brothers, Raymond, Leon, and Mark Spangler; and a sister, Irene E. Paul.

Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, with Pastor Don Heindel officiating. Visitation will be 3-4:00 PM. Burial will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes and Cremation, 2150 Carlisle Road, York, is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA, 17408.

Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
