Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Grim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale C. Grim


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale C. Grim Obituary
Dale C. Grim

Shrewsbury Courtyards - Dale C. Grim, 82, a resident of Shrewsbury Courtyards, entered into rest at 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at ManorCare South. He was the loving husband of Norma Jean (Mann) Grim. The couple celebrated 51 years of marriage on June 24, 2018.

Born September 22, 1936 in Conewago Township, Dale was the son of the late Charles S. and Annie E. (Fink) Grim.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Dale retired from Olde Country Reproductions.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Delores J. Sheffer of Dover and Virginia R. Rebert of White Hall, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Esther B. Lemkelde.

Services will be at the convenience of the family with burial in Quickels Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now