Dale C. Grim
Shrewsbury Courtyards - Dale C. Grim, 82, a resident of Shrewsbury Courtyards, entered into rest at 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at ManorCare South. He was the loving husband of Norma Jean (Mann) Grim. The couple celebrated 51 years of marriage on June 24, 2018.
Born September 22, 1936 in Conewago Township, Dale was the son of the late Charles S. and Annie E. (Fink) Grim.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Dale retired from Olde Country Reproductions.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Delores J. Sheffer of Dover and Virginia R. Rebert of White Hall, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Esther B. Lemkelde.
Services will be at the convenience of the family with burial in Quickels Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019